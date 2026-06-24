Pittsburgh’s Day Owl selling off inventory, plans to close

PITTSBURGH — Day Owl, maker of sustainable bags and backpacks made of fabric from discarded plastic bottles, is calling it quits.

CEO/Founder Ian Rosenberger announced via email to customers and others in the community that the company is selling its inventory and using the money to pay down debt “and give the team as much of a cushion as possible.” Financials weren’t available.

Day Owl, whose origins go back to 2010, launched in March 2020 in Homewood after a successful crowdfunding campaign where more than $600,000 in bags sold in six weeks.

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