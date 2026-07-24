Pittsburgh’s largest foundation tops $1 billion giving goal 3 years early

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s biggest foundation has surpassed its plan to award more than $1 billion in grants and program-related investments three years earlier than anticipated.

The Richard King Mellon Foundation’s 10-year strategic plan, announced in January 2021, was described as a blueprint to invest over $1.2 billion over the next decade and it expected to pass the $1 billion mark around mid-2029. Now it credits exceptional investment-management performance with realizing greater-than-expected returns on its philanthropic assets, which in turn has enabled greater-than-anticipated charitable giving.

As of its June 2026 board meeting, the foundation said it has awarded $1,031,000,000 in grants and PRIs since January 2021, through 1,538 grants and 145 PRIs.

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