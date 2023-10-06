Pizzaiolo Primo schedules opening date at the Piazza in South Fayette

PITTSBURGH — The next restaurant to open at the Piazza at South Fayette is ready to start serving up a menu of artisan pizza and pasta with and expanded wine selection starting next week.

The restaurant is Pizzaiolo Primo and it will open to the public next Wednesday, October 11, serving lunch and dinner seven days a week.

Owner Ron Sofranko credited the restaurant’s staff at the original location in Market Square downtown for surviving and thriving in the challenging circumstances of the Central Business District post-pandemic for enabling Pizzaiolo Primo to expand on to its second restaurant.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

