‘Please take more pride in your city’: Pittsburgh residents voice frustrations about illegal dumping

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is having trouble with trash.

Residents voiced their frustration at a public hearing on Wednesday night and met with members of city council to come up with possible solutions.

One by one, residents expressed their frustration at a public hearing Wednesday night.

“Anything from tires, metal shards, broken glass,” one person said.

“Cigarette butts, plastic bottles, car tires, televisions and tanning beds,” another complained.

Many say illegal dumping in their neighborhoods has gotten out of hand.

“I’ve lost track of the volume that I’ve been personally responsible for redirecting to landfills, but it is certainly in excess of 40 tons, nearly all of it from Pittsburgh’s north side,” said Matt Idovina, who lives in Fineview.

These neighbors say it’s more than just an eyesore; it’s a health and safety issue.

“It has documented impact on mental health, it undermines public safety, it attracts crime and weakens community investment,” said Caily Grube, the executive director of Allegheny CleanWays.

Pittsburgh city officials say $465,000 was allocated this year for a new clean-up program. And, in 2024, the city supported more than 337 volunteer clean-up events.

But, residents say the responsibility of keeping Pittsburgh clean shouldn’t fall on volunteers.

“And I do think volunteers can be an important piece of the puzzle, but we as a city need to take more ownership of this,” Councilperson Bob Charland.

Last year, Pittsburgh City Council adopted an ordinance allowing the city to fine residents for trash violations.

And, in April, Charland called Pittsburgh’s trash problem “a crisis,” sending a letter to Gov. Josh Shapiro for help.

Allegheny CleanWays offered some recommendations to reduce litter in the city. They include transfer stations where large items can be dumped and then taken to landfills and improved residential trash cans and collection practices.

