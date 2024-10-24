City Council passes ordinance in effort to cut down on trash, litter in Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council approved a new ordinance that allows the city to issue Quality of Life tickets in an effort to cut down on trash and litter in neighborhoods.

“Any Pittsburgher who is living in the city deserves to live a life where you’re not looking at trash every day,” Councilperson Bob Charland said.

Charland wants to make that a reality — which is why he proposed Quality of Life tickets — a new ordinance that allows the city to fine residents for trash violations.

Some of those violations include accumulating garbage, storing trash outside of a can, and setting containers out too early — or bringing them back too late.

You have until 10 p.m. on trash day to bring your bin off the curb.

Mixing trash and recyclables will also allow for a fine.

The first violation would be a $35 fee, then $50 for your second.

If you have three violations, that will cost you $100.

The people giving you those tickets are called “anti-litter inspectors,” and there will be 11 of them starting next year.

“They’ll be chasing down trash issues. Currently, they are reported to 311. And that dispatches the inspectors, our hope is with the additional enforcement we can proactively enforce,” Charland explained.

The tickets will start at the beginning of 2025.

©2024 Cox Media Group