Point Park University’s Counseling Center awarded $50K grant to expand mental health services

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University’s Counseling Center in Pittsburgh has received a $50,000 grant from the Citrone 33 Foundation to expand its Let’s Talk: PPU Mental Wellness Initiative.

The grant will fund programming, professional services, staff development and facility upgrades at the Counseling Center, which serves a diverse student population including first-generation, low-income and LGBTQ+ students.

“We’re honored to have received this significant award from the Citrone 33 Foundation,” said Cassandra Moffat, PsyD, MA, Director of Counseling Services.

The initiative aligns with both the Foundation’s mission and the University’s strategic plan to build community resilience, reduce stigma, and promote lasting wellness.

Point Park University’s Counseling Center has established initiatives such as Mindfulness Mondays, College Canines, Lights for Life and Pioneer Pause.

This new funding allows the University to scale these initiatives, address service gaps and ensure equitable access to care across the student body.

The Let’s Talk: PPU Mental Wellness effort will be supported through cross-campus partnerships, peer-educator programs and future philanthropic opportunities.

The grant will allow Point Park University’s Counseling Center to expand its outreach and enhance the mental health services offered to students.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group