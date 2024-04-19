Point State Park reopens after major flooding

PITTSBURGH — Point State Park has reopened after the first two weeks of April showers led to major flooding throughout the region.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the rivers around the state park reached flood levels of 28.7 feet on April 2, which is the highest level it has experienced in 20 years.

The Point was hit with a second round of flooding when water levels reached 25.9 feet April 13.

“We tackled the cleanup of Point State Park with a ‘get stuff done’ attitude, because the Shapiro Administration understands how state parks and forests support the local business and economy in and around them and is working to ensure the outdoor recreation industry continues to be an important part of Pennsylvania’s economy,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “Because it is such an iconic representation of the city, Pittsburghers look forward to the return of the Point State Park fountain as one of the signs of spring, and we’ll be prepared when it comes time to flip the switch as is usually done at the beginning of May.”

Point State Park will be ready for a busy spring and summer of events, the DCNR said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group