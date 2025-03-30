Police arrest contractor accused of spray painting swastikas on Beaver County building

BEAVER — A contractor has been arrested after swastikas were spray painted onto a building in Beaver County.

The hate symbols were tagged on a building at the intersection of Fifth Street and Sharon Road in Beaver on Friday. Crews quickly painted over the swastikas and an award was offered for an arrest.

On Sunday, the Beaver Borough Police Department said they were able to link the crime to a contractor who is not from the area as the suspect, by identifying the vehicle used in the incident.

The contractor was allegedly having a dispute with the business owner. Police said that person confessed to vandalising the building.

“We want to thank our community, the Beaver County Commissioners, and Beaver County Crime Solvers for their cooperation and assistance in this matter. Your support plays a vital role in keeping our town safe,” a spokesperson for Beaver Borough said.

Officers say there is no widespread threat to the community.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Beaver Borough Police Department at 724-775-0880.

