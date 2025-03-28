$2K reward offered after Beaver County building spray painted with swastikas

BEAVER, Pa. — The Beaver Borough Police Department is offering a reward for information after a building was defaced with antisemitic graffiti.

Multiple swastikas were spray painted on the side of a building at the intersection of Fifth Street and Sharon Road.

“This act of antisemitism is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of our community,” the department said in a release.

Beaver Police said they believe that this was an isolated incident, but are taking the matter extremely seriously and committed to ensuring those responsible are held accountable.

Beaver Police and Beaver County Commissioners are each offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

Residents and businesses near the intersection where this happened are encouraged to check any security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to Beaver police at 724-775-0880.

