Police arrest fugitive in Westmoreland County after foot chase, barricade situation

HERMINIE, Pa. — A fugitive was arrested in Westmoreland County on Wednesday after a foot chase and a barricade situation.

Donald Sciulli was wanted in Allegheny County for charges of strangulation, flight, simple assault and harassment.

According to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, they found him at Tastyland on Route 66 in Greensburg. Police said they saw him pull into a parking spot, but he ran away and jumped over an embankment.

K-9s, drones and a helicopter were brought to the scene to search a perimeter set up by police but detectives were unable to find him before they say he slipped through the perimeter.

Investigators learned Sciulli went to a house in Herminie after the first incident. They surrounded it and gave him commands to come outside.

Police said Sciulli locked himself inside a bedroom when they entered the home. They added that a scuffle broke out once they made it inside the bedroom, but said Sciulli was finally taken into custody.

Sciulli is now being held at the Westmoreland County Prison and will face new fleeing charges.

