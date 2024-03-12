Police chase ends in New Castle crash; 2 injured

A police chase that started and ended in New Castle resulted in a crash that injured two people.

Officials told Channel 11 the chase ended in the 1500 block of East Washington Street around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer shows a vehicle crashed through a fence near a personal care home.

Two people were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

