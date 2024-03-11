Russell Wilson indicates he plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Russell Wilson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to drop a hint that he is planning to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson shared a tweet that tagged the Pittsburgh Steelers and read “Year 13. Grateful.” The tweet was attached to a video of Steelers fans celebrating and “Renegade” playing in the background.

Russell Wilson is coming to Pittsburgh, from the man himself ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/5ioRnzBRup — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) March 11, 2024

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a one-year deal with the team. This comes after Wilson visited with the Steelers on Friday.

Nine-time Pro-Bowl QB and former Super-Bowl champ Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per league sources. Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal in which the Broncos will wind up paying $38 million of his salary while Wilson wears the black and… pic.twitter.com/eqQC8w0tIK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Free agency begins on Monday at noon and teams can make signings official at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

