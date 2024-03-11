Local

Russell Wilson indicates he plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Russell Wilson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to drop a hint that he is planning to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson shared a tweet that tagged the Pittsburgh Steelers and read “Year 13. Grateful.” The tweet was attached to a video of Steelers fans celebrating and “Renegade” playing in the background.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a one-year deal with the team. This comes after Wilson visited with the Steelers on Friday.

Free agency begins on Monday at noon and teams can make signings official at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

