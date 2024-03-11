Local

Reserve Twp. police issue warning after reports of drivers sneaking through road closure

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Closure Reserve Township police have put out a warning for people who use Mt. Troy Road.

Reserve Township police say they are increasing patrols on Mt. Troy Road after reports of cars sneaking through the road closure.

A stretch of the road will be closed for about three months as part of a $1.3 million project.

Police say they are watching for drivers moving signs and barricades to get around the closure. They reminded drivers that it is illegal to drive past, around or through a sign closing a road and that violators face fines from $250 to $500.

“We’d feel terrible if two cars decide to ‘sneak through’ and collide with one another or even worse strike a worker,” the department posted on Facebook.

Construction is expected to be finished in June.

