Police investigating crash that left passenger dead in Mercer County

SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a crash in Mercer County over the weekend.

Brenton Tymchyshyn, 29, from South Pymatuning Township, was a passenger in a car that crashed at Buckeye Road and Saranac intersection just after 4 a.m. on May 26.

Tymchyshyn was pronounced dead at Sharon Regional Medical Center around an hour after the crash.

According to the Mercer County Office of the Coroner, Tymchyshyn died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest. His death has been ruled a homicide.

South Pymatuning Township police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.

