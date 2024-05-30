Father of newborn charged for incident at Monroeville hospital

A Jeannette man was arrested and charged for an incident Wednesday at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Officers were called to the hospital for a disturbance between David Peterson, 27, and the mother of his four-day-old baby. Peterson was allegedly screaming and refusing to let medical staff examine the baby. He said he was taking the baby home, even though the child had not been discharged, according to the complaint.

As he was being taken into custody, he allegedly punched and kicked at officers.

Peterson is facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10.

