Construction worker dies in fall from scaffolding in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A construction worker has died after falling off of scaffolding in Oakland.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 400 block of Melwood Avenue.

A man was found with significant injuries and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Witnesses say he was working on the exterior of the building and fell nine stories.

Melwood Avenue is closed at Baum Boulevard.

