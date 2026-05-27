Police investigating multiple scenes in connection to shooting in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — Police are investigating multiple scenes that are connected to a shooting in Turtle Creek.
Channel 11 saw detectives looking at evidence at the corner of James Street and Maple Avenue.
Police tape was also set up around the 7-Eleven just down the street.
Channel 11 is working to learn whether anyone is hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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