Police looking to identify suspect from string of burglaries in Westmoreland County

SAINT CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking to identify the suspect from a string of burglaries in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police say four burglaries happened between May 26 and Sunday in Saint Clair Township.

The affected locations are Stiles Hardware and Stiles Creamery on Van Horn Street and Holy Family Church on Bridge Street.

The suspect reportedly stole an undetermined amount of money from the cash register, merchandise and copper wire from Stiles Hardware. An undetermined amount of money was taken from the cash register at Stiles Creamery.

Police say the suspect entered Holy Family Church through a window and stole a gold chalice, keys and audio equipment.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot from all scenes.

PSP Tips shared a photo on social media of the suspect during the burglary at Stiles Hardware June 2.

Police say they recovered a large pipe wrench from the scene of the first burglary and a hammer from the second. Both tools are believed to have been used to gain entry to the buildings.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the suspect is asked to call PSP Gettysburg Station at (717) 334-8111 or PSP Tips toll-free at 1-800-472-8477, or submit a tip online.

Callers could be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest, police say.

