Police respond to reported shooting in Mount Oliver Borough

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — Allegheny County police responded to reports of a shooting in Mount Oliver Borough on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Transverse Avenue near Margaret Street at 9:15 p.m.

Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group