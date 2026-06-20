SWAT, police respond to incident in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A large police presence responded to an incident in Jefferson Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers said the incident began on the 100 block of Arnoni Drive at 3:58 p.m. on Saturday.

Arnoni Drive was closed, and residents were asked to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

SWAT units were visible outside of a house.

At 7 p.m., the Jefferson Hills Police Department said the scene was safe and that the road would be reopened.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Jefferson Hills Police Department for more information on what was happening and is waiting to hear back.

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