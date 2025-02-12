Politicians, community react to release of Marc Fogel as part of exchange

Officials and community members are reacting to the release of Marc Fogel, a local teacher and Butler native who was detained at a Russian airport over three years ago.

White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said Fogel was released Tuesday as part of an exchange.

Reactions started coming in soon after Fogel’s release was announced. They can be found below and we will continue to update this list as more come in throughout the day.

Gov. Josh Shapiro

“After more than 3 years in Russian captivity, I join his family, our federal partners, and all of his fellow Pennsylvanians in welcoming Marc Fogel home — exactly where he belongs. Thank you to those at the White House who made his release possible, and to his wife Jane, mom, siblings, and kids here in Pennsylvania who never, ever gave up.”

Rep. Mike Kelly

When President Trump met with Marc Fogel’s mother, Malphine, in Butler on July 13, 2024, he pledged to do everything he could to bring Marc home safely. Today, President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and the Trump administration have fulfilled this promise.

I want to thank President Trump for successfully securing Marc’s release and for reuniting the Fogel family. For years, I have met with the Fogels and have strongly advocated for Marc’s release. He is a Butler County native and Malphine is one of my constituents. Today is a great day for the Fogel family, who will be reunited in Western Pennsylvania once again.

Sen. John Fetterman

“Marc Fogel’s return home is long overdue—and I know all of Pennsylvania, especially his family, will be welcoming him back with open arms.

“I commend President Trump and Steve Witkoff for their efforts in finally bringing Marc home.”

Rep. Glenn Thompson

“After more than three and a half long years of detention, Marc Fogel is finally on his way home from Russia. Thank you to President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and the President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for their urgency and dedication to bringing Marc home.”

Sen. Dave McCormick

“I am thrilled that Marc Fogel is finally coming home after years of being wrongfully held in Russia. I have been working with the Administration on this since day one and I’m grateful to President Trump and Secretary Rubio for delivering on their commitment to free Marc. As I told Marc’s Mom, Mafa, when we spoke in August, we had to do everything possible to get Marc home and it is a blessing that this day has finally come.”

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler

Our prayers have been answered. Thanks to President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, Marc Fogel has been freed from Russia! Marc spent 1,255 days locked away in a Russian penal colony under the Biden Administration. President Trump freed Marc in just 22 days.

Rep. Chris Deluzio

“I’m thrilled to finally get to say it—welcome home, Marc! Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation has been working across parties and administrations for over three years to make this happen. It’s a powerful reminder for all Americans that your government will never leave you behind and will keep working to bring you home.”

Rep. Summer Lee

“Today, we are overjoyed to confirm that Marc Fogel is finally on his way home to his family, his friends, and his community here in Pennsylvania. For more than three years, Marc and his loved ones have endured unimaginable hardship—separated by an unjust and disproportionate sentence, facing agonizing uncertainty, and fighting every day for his freedom. But today, that fight is finally coming to an end, and Marc can begin the long-overdue journey of healing and reclaiming his life.

Marc’s homecoming is above all a testament to his family’s unwavering love and relentless advocacy. They never stopped fighting, never stopped raising their voices, and never let the world forget Marc’s name. It is also a reflection of the strength and perseverance of his entire community, who stood by his side and demanded his return. Today, we celebrate their victory—one that was hard-won, deeply deserved, and a reminder of what is possible when people refuse to give up on each other.”

