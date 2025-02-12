Marc Fogel, Pittsburgh-area teacher detained in Russia, back in US after release as part of exchange

Marc Fogel, an Oakmont teacher and Butler native who was detained at a Russian airport over three years ago, is back in the United States after being released as part of an exchange, according to White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Fogel, who met with President Trump, Rep. Deluzio and Sen. McCormick and other White House officials soon after landing in the United States Tuesday night, said he would forever be indebted to the president.

“I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now,” he said while draped in an American flag, holding an Iron City beer and standing next to Trump.

Fogel also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was “very generous and statesmanlike in granting me a pardon.”

Fogel was taken into custody at a Russian airport in August of 2021. He was sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony for having a small amount of medical marijuana prescribed by a doctor for chronic back issues.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are able to announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia. President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the President’s advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine,” Waltz said in part of a statement.

Waltz went on to say to say that Fogel would be back on American soil and reunited with his loved ones by Tuesday night. The White House shared a photo on X at 9:43 p.m., announcing Fogel was back on U.S. soil. The photo shows Fogel with an American flag and in a Steelers hat raising his fist while getting off of a plane.

Earlier in the day, United States Envoy for Hostages Ambassador Adam Boehler shared what he called a “real time photo” of Fogel on his way home. The photo shows Fogel on a plane with a U.S. passport in his hand.

Trump did not address if he spoke to Putin about Fogel, but said the terms of the deal were “very fair.”

He did not say what the U.S. exchanged for Fogel’s release.

Trump said another American would be released on Wednesday, but did not say who.

