Popular family-owned bakery in Bellvue changing hands after nearly 80 years in business

Bellevue, Pa. — It’s a family tradition that has been in Bellevue since 1945. Lincoln Bakery has welcomed thousands of customers for decades, selling them cakes, doughnuts, and much more, but now, a new owner has officially taken over.

Nearly 80 years ago, Andy Slezak and his wife, Stephanie, bought Culpheimer’s Bakery on Lincoln Avenue, renaming it Lincoln Bakery 10 years later.

“In 1978, I came on. My father-in-law trained me. I didn’t go to culinary school or anything. In 1990, when he decided to retire, I bought it. We’ve been here ever since,” said Joe Porco, former owner of Lincoln Bakery.

It’s where customers and employees became family, too, enjoying ho-ho cakes, delicious pastries and so much more.

“The people are fantastic,” said Arvah Rana, a longtime customer. “The doughnuts are absolutely fabulous, and I love the cupcakes. They have the perfect amount of frosting on them.”

“It’s probably one of the best bakeries in Pittsburgh,” said Amber Owens, another customer

But after a 34-year run, Porco decided to sell the bakery to the owner of Prantl’s.

“He’s been in business quite a while, and you know, he came in and said he wants to keep this ‘Lincoln Bakery,’ keep the products the same, same employees…” Porco said.

He thanks his longtime customers for their support, while assuring them that not much, if anything, will change. Porco plans to retire but still work part-time at the bakery a few days a week. For Porco, it’s the start of a new chapter, but the end of an era.

“This was a tough decision…79 years,” Porco said. “I have three grandkids now. [I’ll get to] spend a little more time with them.”

Porco said he’s been told the hours of operation and the days the bakery is open will all stay the same.

