Local

Portion of westbound I-376 reopens after crash

By WPXI.com News Staff

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Westbound I-376 is open again after a crash shut a portion of the roadway down Saturday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 511 map, there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-376 near Exit 77, the Edgewood/Swissvale exit. All lanes are closed through Exit 73B, the PA 885 North - Oakland exit.

Police, fire and EMS all responded. A 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 News that one person was taken to the hospital.

PennDOT’s reports there was a crash on eastbound I-376 past the Forbes Ave/Oakland exit that caused a lane restriction.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Suspects in shooting incident in McKees Rocks escaped; no danger to public, police say
  • SKYLIGHTS 2023: Week 3 high school football final scores
  • ICE, Homeland Security raid home in Ross Township
  • Piece of art believed to be stolen from Holocaust victim seized from Carnegie Museum of Art
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read