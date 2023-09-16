Portion of westbound I-376 reopens after crash

PITTSBURGH — Westbound I-376 is open again after a crash shut a portion of the roadway down Saturday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 511 map, there was a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-376 near Exit 77, the Edgewood/Swissvale exit. All lanes are closed through Exit 73B, the PA 885 North - Oakland exit.

Police, fire and EMS all responded. A 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 News that one person was taken to the hospital.

PennDOT’s reports there was a crash on eastbound I-376 past the Forbes Ave/Oakland exit that caused a lane restriction.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group