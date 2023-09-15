Large police investigation after shots fired in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — There is a major police presence after shots were fired in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed police were called to the 300 block of Island Avenue at 3 p.m.

Neighbors told Channel 11 that they heard as many as seven gunshots ring out.

Police are looking for two men who they believe fled on foot.

