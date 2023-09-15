Local

Large police investigation after shots fired in McKees Rocks

By WPXI.com News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — There is a major police presence after shots were fired in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed police were called to the 300 block of Island Avenue at 3 p.m.

Neighbors told Channel 11 that they heard as many as seven gunshots ring out.

Police are looking for two men who they believe fled on foot.

Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on WPXI.com and on 11 at 11.

