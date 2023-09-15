ICE, Homeland Security raid home in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dramatic video shows federal investigators escorting several people from a Ross Township home early Friday morning.

Neighbors said they were shocked to see ICE and Homeland Security agents in their neighborhood.

A neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he was expecting a raid on the home for the last two days.

This morning, Channel 11 cameras were there as ICE agents escorted several men outside of the house, and into a secured van.

The neighbor told us he saw agents watching the home Thursday.

“I noticed law enforcement over there sitting on the side of the road so I asked if there was anything I could be of help for and he said, ‘Well, we are waiting to possibly enforce the law,’” the neighbor said.

It’s unclear why the agents raided the home or what they are investigating.

Homeowners told Channel 11 that multiple men live at that home, and they park their cars along the road during the evenings.

