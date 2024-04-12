President Biden stopping in Pittsburgh next week

President Joe Biden is coming to Pittsburgh.

The president will travel to Scranton, his hometown, from Tuesday, April 16 to Wednesday, April 17, when he will deliver an address.

On Wednesday, he will travel to the Pittsburgh area before returning to the White House.

President Biden will then travel to Philadelphia on Thursday.

More details will be released at a later date, according to the White House.

