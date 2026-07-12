PSP Mercer investigating stolen checks from business, nearly $40k taken

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police Mercer is investigating fraudulent checks in Springfield Township.

According to PSP, troopers were called to Springfield Township for a theft that happened between January 23 and May 27 of this year.

A check from a business was stopped in transit and an unknown person was able to get the check to change the “Pay to the Order of” part on the check.

The person deposited the amount of $37,800 into an unknown PNC Bank Account.

Law enforcement also found out that a second check from the same business failed to make it to the recipient.

That second check was deposited into an unknown “Chime” account for $406.90.

A total of $38,206.90 was stolen.

PSP is investigating the theft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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