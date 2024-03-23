Rain moves out by mid-morning; temperatures remain chilly

PITTSBURGH — Have the rain gear with you early this morning as steady, but light rain continues for much of the area. The rain could end as wet flakes or brief freezing rain for areas north along I-80, but no travel impacts are expected.

Rain should completely shut off by mid-morning, with gradually clearing skies this afternoon. Temperatures will only bounce back into the low 40s, and with a 10-15 mph breeze, it will feel even colder. That will translate to a chilly night, with everyone seeing morning lows dip into the mid-20s on Sunday. Make sure the kids are bundled up for any Easter egg hunts.

We will enjoy wall-to-wall sunshine on Sunday, with highs rebounding closer to seasonable levels. The warmer trend continues into Monday with mixed clouds, sun and highs in the mid-60s. A front will approach the area by Tuesday, bringing more clouds and the opportunity for some rain showers by Tuesday night.

