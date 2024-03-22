Local

Mitch Trubisky, former Steelers QB, selling Edgeworth home

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Mitch Trubisky's house Former Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky's Edgeworth home is on the market. (Roseanne Martin with Pennsylvania Realty Estate Photography)

Mitch Trubisky is selling his Pittsburgh-area home.

The former Steelers QB listed his Edgeworth house for $1.9 million.

Built in 1987, the house sits on over a half acre of land and has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Former QB Kenny Pickett is also selling his Cranberry home.

Trubisky’s house is listed with Sayward Lehman with Sotheby’s International Realty.

