Mitch Trubisky, former Steelers QB, selling Edgeworth home

Mitch Trubisky is selling his Pittsburgh-area home.

The former Steelers QB listed his Edgeworth house for $1.9 million.

Built in 1987, the house sits on over a half acre of land and has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Former QB Kenny Pickett is also selling his Cranberry home.

Trubisky’s house is listed with Sayward Lehman with Sotheby’s International Realty.

