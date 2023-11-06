Rally for Sara Innamorato featuring Senator John Fetterman interrupted by protesters

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The war in the Middle East created some tension in Allegheny County on Sunday.

At least one person was escorted by police out of a county executive campaign event where Senator John Fetterman was speaking.

Fetterman was in the area to support county executive candidate Sara Innamorato. As he took the stage a man began shouting.

“4 dead children in Palestine. 9K plus dead civilians. Get off the stage,” the man said.

Senator Fetterman did not engage and as the shouting continued a woman also joined in. As security walked over to the table the two were sitting at the shouting continued.

“You have blood on your hands. Get off the stage,” said the man.

Fetterman told the man, because of his stroke, he could not fully understand what he was yelling about.

“This is what I’m here for,” said Fetterman as he held up a sign supporting Innamorato, “I don’t know what he’s here for.”

The man threw up his hands as security began escorting him out and police stepped in and guided him out the back door.

The woman the man was with followed behind, calling on Fetterman to support a ceasefire.

“End aid to Israel. Free Palestine. Ceasefire now,” she said.

Fetterman finished his speech and introduced Innamorato to the stage. Innamorato stuck to her talking points.

