Red Cross urges public to check smoke alarms this daylight saving time

PITTSBURGH — The American Red Cross is asking the public to check their smoke alarms as they turn the clock ahead for daylight saving time this weekend.

Daylight saving time is March 10 at 2 a.m., which is when most people in American will “spring forward” an hour.

The Red Cross said daylight saving time is a good time to check smoke alarms to make sure they’re working.

“Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half as you only have about two minutes to get out,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO, American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. “Every second counts when there’s a home fire and the sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get to a safer place. When you turn your clocks forward this weekend, test your smoke alarms too to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”

Over the past year, local Red Cross volunteers responded to help nearly 5,800 people in Pennsylvania affected by more than 1,400 home fires,” the organization said.

Visit redcross.org/fire for more information. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information if you cannot afford to buy smoke alarms or need physical help to install one.

