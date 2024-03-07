Butler Township woman released from hospital after bear attack, reunites with beloved dog

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who feared for her life after coming face-to-face with a bear in her own yard was just released from the hospital.

Only Channel 11 was there as Lee Ann Galante returned home on Thursday for the first time since the attack.

Galante encountered the bear while trying to protect her Pomeranian, Smoky, who only weighs 8 pounds.

Galante let Smoky outside around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A bear and its three cubs were outside.

She heard some commotion and ran over to save her dog when the bear attacked her.

Luckily, Galante and Smoky both survived the attack.

