Representative introducing resolution honoring snack with origins in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania state representative soon plans to introduce a resolution honoring a popular snack with a storied history in the state.

In a memorandum sent to all House members calling for co-sponsorship, Representative Ryan Mackenzie announced he wants to again make April 26 Pretzel Day in Pennsylvania.

He hopes to do this because the state is the center of production for hard and soft pretzels. Additionally, the origins of commercially produced hard pretzels date back to 1850 in Lititz Pennsylvania. Fittingly so, the Southeastern and South-Central parts of the state are considered to be the birthplace of the pretzel industry in the United States.

Now, the state is home to multiple pretzel companies, the pretzel museum and makes 80% of the nation’s pretzels.

The point of this day of recognition would be to acknowledge the importance of pretzels to the state’s history and economy, Mackenzie says.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group