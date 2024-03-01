Republican David McCormick rallies in Pittsburgh; talks ‘energy dominance’

Republican David McCormick visited Pittsburgh Friday to encourage voters. While it was a packed crowd, outside, protesters rallied against the senator hopeful.

In 2022, McCormick lost the senate primary to TV doctor Mehmet Oz. Now, he’s running again and this time, his eyes are already set on the General Election against Dem. Bob Casey.

His speech Friday outlined his campaign’s platform on achieving what he called energy dominance, arguing that Casey and the Biden administration are pushing a clean air agenda that relies on a foreign supply chain.

“We have to stop sending American taxpayer dollars to companies controlled by the Chinese communist party. No solar panels from China and no electric vehicle components from China period,” he said.

But critics say McCormick, who is a hedge fund CEO, has made millions for China’s community government by outsourcing jobs.

