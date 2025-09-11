Residents displaced by massive apartment fire in Squirrel Hill begin picking up the pieces

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is learning more about the fate of an apartment building that was damaged by a large fire and its displaced residents.

“The Red Cross gave me shoes when I was up at the clubhouse up there,” said Matt Stock, who lived in the building. “They had us go through the shoes and look for them, so I was able to find these.”

Stock ran from the fire on Tuesday morning with only the clothes on his back. He and his neighbors watched the flames as their homes were destroyed. The Mayor’s office has now posted notices telling the public about the demolition.

In the meantime, while the building stands, firefighters are once again stepping in as heroes, reuniting residents with their belongings.

“I’m feeling better now that I’ve got some of the basics back,” said Stock. “I can call people to let them know I’m okay, I can go to my bank with my ID …I can take care of some basic business.”

Handwritten letters, photos, and much more are back in the hands of those who lived in the Jefferson Apartments. Alena Dergecheva and her friend were able to salvage immigration papers, thanks to the firefighters.

“This is the second time he must start his life from level zero,” said Dergecheva. “Because we left, we all left Russia when the war between Ukraine and Russia began.”

Right next door, at the Parkway Manor Apartments, a building manager is looking for answers.

“My concerns are that my residents are displaced and 99% of them have special needs,” said manager Christy Cappella.

She was told her residents won’t be able to return home until the burnt building is torn down.

“We can get in once that wall is away from our building, and then we can assess any damage,” said Cappella.

The demolition could start as soon as Thursday.

