Residents raise concerns over proposed residential development in Indiana Township

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials in Indiana Township are considering a proposed residential development that would bring 172 new homes across 96 acres at the intersection of Cove Run Road and Field View Lane.

The township held two public hearings where residents could voice their opinions, and the developer, Weaver Homes, could answer any questions and explain the project.

Many of the concerns centered around safety. Maria Synan lives near the proposed site, and says she’s spoken at the public hearings.

“I am incredibly concerned about the safety of all of those people who are going to purchase homes literally right across from game lands,” Synan said.

The proposed site is adjacent to state game lands.

“These are very active game lands,” Synan said. “This is the first year that they’ve been state game lands, and I can tell you this fall, I wouldn’t even walk my dog around here because I was so concerned about stray bullets and an accident.”

The other concern is an increase in traffic.

“This is a very twisty, narrow road. There’s a lot of concern about putting 172 homes on a road that clearly was not built to manage that kind of traffic.”

Indiana Township Manager Dan Anderson said the developer submitted a traffic study that, according to the developer, concluded the area’s existing infrastructure could accommodate traffic generated by the development. Anderson also said the developer has committed to making improvements to the surrounding roads as part of the development.

Channel 11 reached out to the developer Weaver Homes for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

Following the final public hearing, the township board has 60 days to make a decision on the proposal. That timeline means a vote is expected by early August.

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