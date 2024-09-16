Saltsburg man charged for trying to burn down former home, state police say

SALTSBURG, Pa. — A Saltsburg man is facing charges after state police said he tried to burn down his former house.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Casey Kern Bush, 46, with felony counts of criminal attempt arson, criminal attempt arson - reckless burning, arson -possession of explosive or incendiary material, causing or risking catastrophe, burglary and criminal mischief. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and a summary Vehicle Code violation.

State police said on Sept. 12 at around 12:30 p.m., troopers were called to 714 Salt Street for a disturbance involving Bush. There was also an active arrest warrant against him.

Bush was not inside the home, but troopers found that the front door appeared to be forced open. They also found two red fuel cans overturned on the floor and detected the odor of a suspected fuel accelerant believed to be diesel fuel within the house. A trooper also saw the suspected diesel fuel spilled upon and covering a large area of the floor.

A rear glass door was shattered and additional suspected diesel fuel was poured in other areas within the residence, state police said. The house was also found to be in disarray with several burnt and discarded cigarettes on the floor within the areas where the suspected diesel fuel had been poured and off-white-colored paint poured upon the floors and walls.

State police said the house was Bush’s last known residence, but it was believed to be vacant at the time.

Bush was found later that afternoon in Loyalhanna Township, Westmoreland County, state police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

A trooper saw what appeared to be the same off-white-colored paint on Bush’s clothing and detected an odor of liquid fuel accelerant similar to what the trooper had detected within the Saltsburg house.

Bush is being held in the Indiana County Jail.

