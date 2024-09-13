Slow-moving superload scheduled to move through our region next week

PITTSBURGH — A slow-moving superload is scheduled to move through our region next week, starting on Monday.

According to PennDOT, the load is being moved from Columbiana, Ohio to Allegheny County. It is expected to pass through parts of Mercer, Butler Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.

The load will start out on Interstate 80 through Mercer, Butler and Clarion counties to exit 78 in Jefferson County.

From there, it will move through Jefferson County on Route 36 South, 436 South and 119 South into Indiana County, where it will take Route 22 through Westmoreland and into Allegheny County.

Once it arrives in Allegheny County, it will travel Route 2048 South/William Penn Highway West, 48 South, 130 West and 2037/Tri-Boro Expressway onto Route 2083/Braddock Avenue South.

Drivers are asked to stay alert for the load, which will travel at 25 to 30 mph, or slower as needed.

