Trump’s campaign says he’s safe after gunshots were reported ‘in his vicinity’

Donald Trump’s campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported “in his vicinity” Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press reports that the incident happened in Florida.

Trump’s campaign released no other details.

This incident comes two months after a gunman tried to assassinate Trump during his rally in Butler.

