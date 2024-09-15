Local

Trump’s campaign says he’s safe after gunshots were reported ‘in his vicinity’

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at Harry Reid International Airport to board a plane after a campaign trip, Saturday, Sept.14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Donald Trump’s campaign says he is safe after gunshots were reported “in his vicinity” Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press reports that the incident happened in Florida.

Trump’s campaign released no other details.

This incident comes two months after a gunman tried to assassinate Trump during his rally in Butler.

>> Trump injured in assassination attempt at rally in Butler; 1 attendee, suspected shooter killed

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

