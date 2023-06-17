SCAM ALERT: PA Treasurer issues warning about emails

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity is out with a warning for the public to be on the lookout for sophisticated phishing emails.

She said scammers are sending emails that appear to be from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department and include a link that leads to a fake version of the Treasury’s website.

“I urge everyone to always be on guard for scams and suspicious messages,” Garrity said. “We know these criminals will pull out all the stops to commit fraud, but Treasury will always fight back. If you have doubts about an email claiming to be from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, here’s the most important tip: Do not click any links, and do not share any personal information. And always remember: Treasury will never seek personal information through an unsolicited email.”

Garrity said anyone who receives a suspicious message should contact the Treasury at https://www.patreasury.gov/contact.

