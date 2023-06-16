Local

Taylor Swift makes ‘generous’ donation to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Taylor Swift Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

PITTSBURGH — Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is making its stop in Pittsburgh this weekend, and the pop star gave back to the community while she’s in town.

According to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Swift made a donation in an undisclosed amount on Friday.

CEO Lisa Scales described the donation as “generous.” A news release said it would provide thousands of meals to neighbors across the region.

“We’re so grateful to Taylor Swift for partnering with us to support people in our region who struggle with food insecurity. Her donation will ensure thousands of our neighbors have the food they need to thrive,” said Scales.

