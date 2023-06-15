Antonio Brown’s arena football team bounced from league

Antonio Brown and his National Arena League team, the Albany Empire, have been kicked out and evicted from the league, the league announced on Thursday.

The team had won back-to-back championships prior to Brown acquiring the majority ownership of the team. He acquired that ownership because the team is the legacy team that his dad played for in Albany. Brown and the team were booted after an inflammatory press conference that he held on Wednesday, calling out players, coaches, fans, and more.

Antonio Brown did not pay the league’s mandated and overdue assessments. He was also fined for his public comments in that press conference but refused to pay the fine. Each month, the team must pay the assessments, and Brown did not pay the May assessment and challenged the April assessment, with the money credited back to him.

