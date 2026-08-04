Scattered showers, storms expected over next several days

PITTSBURGH — Keep the umbrella close for the next several days as scattered showers and storms move back into the area.

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Humidity is ramping up, and that will set the stage for wet weather each day, along with the threat of soaking rain and gusty storms.

Rain chances will be higher during the afternoon and early evenings, but you will also see breaks in the wet weather from time to time.

After a wet start to the weekend, showers are currently forecast to decrease during the day Sunday.

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