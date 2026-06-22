Scattered thunderstorms possible throughout Monday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Expect scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening.

Severe storms are possible and could produce damaging winds, frequent lightning and isolated tornadoes. Make sure to stay weather-aware and have a way to get severe weather alerts.

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Comfortable conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds; highs will be in the upper 70s.

Increasing humidity is expected later in the day on Thursday with showers at night. Highs will get back into the 80s late week and into the weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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