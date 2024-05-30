Search warrant on Ambridge apartment yields large amount of drugs

Ambridge police officers with agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office executed a search warrant on an apartment in the Ambridge Towers apartment building on Wednesday.

Two suspects were arrested and placed in the Beaver County Jail.

Officers recovered approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills, 110 grams of fentanyl powder, 104 Xanax pills, 19 grams of crack cocaine, 26 grams of powder cocaine and $2,725 in cash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group