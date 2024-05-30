Local

Search warrant on Ambridge apartment yields large amount of drugs

By WPXI.com News Staff

Drug bust Ambridge police officers with agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office executed a search warrant on an apartment in the Ambridge Towers apartment building on Wednesday. (Ambridge Police Department)

Ambridge police officers with agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office executed a search warrant on an apartment in the Ambridge Towers apartment building on Wednesday.

Two suspects were arrested and placed in the Beaver County Jail.

Officers recovered approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills, 110 grams of fentanyl powder, 104 Xanax pills, 19 grams of crack cocaine, 26 grams of powder cocaine and $2,725 in cash.

