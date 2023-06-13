Monreoville Eat’n Park robbed for 2nd time this year

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — For the second time this year, the same Eat’n Park in Monroeville was robbed at gunpoint.

Sunday night was the most recent crime. An employee who wanted to remain anonymous reached out to Channel 11, concerned about everyone’s safety after two managers were held at gunpoint.

In January, the store was also robbed at gunpoint, not long after it opened.

Police say the suspect entered through the front door, in all black and wearing a black face mask. A manager’s car keys were stolen and the car was taken right out of the parking lot!

