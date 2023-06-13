Families grieving after 2 killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Two families and their Butler County communities are torn apart after two young men lost their lives. The driver of a motorcycle that crashed recently went through a safety course. He would borrow motorcycles until just recently when he got his own.

For Linette Hilliard, the pain of losing her 31-year-old son Caleb Kiely is indescribable.

“The world was definitely a better place with him in it,” said Linette Hilliard. “He was so incredibly loved. So many people loved him and I just hope that he knows how many people loved him and how much he meant to so many people.”

State Police say Kiely was the passenger on a motorcycle driven by 32-year-old Zach McGregor. Authorities say McGregor was driving his Harley-Davidson Sunday right before 6 p.m. on Route 38 near North Wayne Street in Eau Clair Borough when they lost control causing the motorcycle to go onto its side before hitting a truck. Both men were pronounced dead on scene.

Brooke Schwab is the mother of Zach McGregor’s two children. She says McGregor also had a longtime girlfriend and that McGregor was also involved in her daughter’s life.

Brooke Schwab said, “He was the biggest family man that you could ever imagine. The kind of person that would give you the shirt off his back would help anyone in need.”

As these families navigate through their grief, so does the community.

Hilliard continued, “He always made other people feel better about themselves. If someone was down or hurting, he was always there to help them and make them laugh. He would’ve given anyone the shirt off his back, he would’ve done anything for anyone and especially the people that he loved.”

