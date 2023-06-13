North Allegheny School Board approves new superintendent after some concerns

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — In a 6 to 3 vote, the North Allegheny School Board approved the hiring of Dr. Brendan Hyland as their new superintendent after about an hour of public comment.

Several speakers asked to table the vote saying the search process was rushed, not transparent, and didn’t allow enough time for parents and community members to weigh in.

“All I’m looking for a little bit of transparency,” one man said.

Sarah Boyl said, “Why is the superintendent process so fast? This is embarrassing. This is a premier school district.”

Elise Britton just graduated from NA a couple weeks ago.

“Our students deserve a superintendent that would demonstrate a genuine commitment to advancing the values of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Britton said.

Others spoke out over Dr. Hyland’s agreed $240,000 salary.

“My problem is the $240,000,” said parent Kim Stuart. “How did we get to $240,000? We’re supposed to be cognizant of our taxpayer dollars. And, is that where it stops?”

The move doesn’t come without some controversy. Some parents questioned Hyland’s leadership after the former NA intermediate school principal was named in a 2016 Title IX lawsuit that was settled after he allegedly failed to protect a student against bullying and sexual harassment.

“To me, that doesn’t sound or give me confidence of a person able to instill a culture of safety or leadership,” said parent Melinda Wedde.

Alumna Barbara Heintz said she trusts the judgement of the board.

“In the past we all made mistakes,” she said. “I’m sure you’ve vetted him enough. I’m sure you’ve asked him these questions in the process of interviewing him, so I support him.”

The superintendent search took about two weeks, according to School Board President Libby Blackburn, who said an experienced consulting firm helped them vet candidates spanning the east coast.

Blackburn said 31 candidates applied to the position - far more than they’ve ever had. After several focus groups involving students, parents and community members, Blackburn said the public and the majority of the board felt Hyland was the best person for the job.

“We are confident that his outstanding leadership abilities combined with his extensive experience in education will bring our district to new heights,” Blackburn said.

After the vote, Hyland took a moment to thank the board and the community.

“I want to thank the board for the trust and confidence they have placed in me,” he said. “I look forward to reconnecting and then supporting some of the finest professionals and students in the entire world. Simply, it’s good to be back home. Thank you.”

Dr. Hyland still has to be released from his current contract at Plum Borough School District where he just resigned as superintendent. The Plum school board will decide whether to accept his resignation Tuesday night.

If approved, Hyland will start at NA on July 1.

