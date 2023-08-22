Local

Several cars damaged along busy road in Shadyside; large police presence in area

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — Several cars were damaged along a busy road in Shadyside Tuesday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the intersection of Centre Avenue and S. Graham Street at 2:51 p.m.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is headed to the scene. WATCH 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for live reports with the latest updates.

