Several cars damaged along busy road in Shadyside; large police presence in area

PITTSBURGH — Several cars were damaged along a busy road in Shadyside Tuesday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the intersection of Centre Avenue and S. Graham Street at 2:51 p.m.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is headed to the scene. WATCH 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for live reports with the latest updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group